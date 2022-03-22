assault

Suspect in shoving death of grandmother, 87, surrenders to New York City police

Lauren Pazienza, 26, charged with manslaughter
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death surrenders

NEW YORK -- A woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved 87-year-old grandmother who later died from her injuries in a random unprovoked attack in New York City surrendered to police Tuesday.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Long Island turned herself in, and was charged with manslaughter.

Barbara Maier Gustern, an active performer and voice coach, was wrapping up rehearsal last Thursday night in Manhattan when the woman approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

Gustern suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: CPD officer who hit activist during chaotic Grant Park Columbus statue rally faces dismissal

Police announced five days later that she had died as a result of her injuries.

A source close to the case told ABC New York affiliate WABC that Pazienza did not know the victim. The motive, if there is one, is still unclear.

Gustern was on her way to attend a student's performance when the woman attacked her.

Gustern's grandson, A.J., spoke out to WABC on Monday.

"She's the light of my life," he said after flying in from Colorado to be with his grandmother at Bellevue Hospital. "I'm angry at the state of the world. I'm angry at the state of the city."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkelderly womancrimearrestassaultattackelderlymanslaughteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
SEPTA police searching for man accused of assaulting woman on bus
Family files civil lawsuit after man found dead near NJ nightclub
CB West choir director molested 2 former students, DA says
Man charged with stabbing 1 person, hitting another with car at Wawa
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with murder, DUI in crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers
2 boys caused $60K in damage to Philly school buses: Police
Warning: Scam pretending to raise money for Pa. troopers' families
Disney workers walk out to demand action over 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
Nationwide manhunt underway for teen kidnapped in own car, police say
White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19
Show More
2 Pennsylvania troopers, man killed; police open DUI probe
Mother, daughter heartbroken after dog stolen outside of home
Elementary school principal dies after motorcycle crash
Miami Beach issued curfew after 2 spring break shootings
Robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police
More TOP STORIES News