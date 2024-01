Woman dies after being hit by car in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after a crash on Monday evening in Newark, Delaware.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 700 block of S. Old Baltimore Pike.

That's where police say a woman was hit and killed by a car.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation. There was no word on whether the driver of the car would be charged.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.