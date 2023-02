9 people injured after head-on crash in Newport, Delaware

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police say a total of nine people were injured in a crash on Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in Newport.

The Action Cam was on the scene at Newport Pike and Gregg Avenue as firefighters worked to rescue people in those vehicles.

All nine victims were rushed to the hospital. Some of them were said to be in serious condition.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash.