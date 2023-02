Man killed in Newtown Square, Delaware County crash

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a crash in Newtown Square, Delaware County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Gradyville Road.

The vehicle crashed into a tree.

Police say the driver was found unconscious and trapped inside his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.