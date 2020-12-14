FYI Philly

NextFab's 3rd Annual Holiday Gift Guide highlights 50 local makers

By Bethany Owings
'Tis the season for giving.

NextFab's third annual Holiday Gift Guide highlights 50 local makers and shares the importance of supporting small businesses, especially during a pandemic.

NextFab is a members-based makers-space that assists artists in their endeavors. Makers can come into their studios, make, utilize their tools and resources, and take supplemental workshops with experts.

This year's Gift Guide showcases one-of-kind pieces that highlight small, sustainable businesses that are so vital to communities.

Cartrageous is a consumer conscious company that creates quirky and fun jewelry for a good cause. Owner Deanna McLaughlin utilizes NextFab studio to 3D print her designs in sterling silver. Her latest is the shopping cart series that represents the arc of our consumer culture. A portion of the proceeds is donated to a local soup kitchen.

TWEE Sidewalk Chalk is handmade small-batch sidewalk chalk created by Margaux DelCollo and her partner, a former preschool teacher. It's all eco-friendly - even the glittery parts. Giving back is also an important mission, with their new design, $2 from every purchase goes to Glisten, an American organization that ensures equality in schools.

Sharif Pendleton of PLAID - Philadelphia Laser and Industrial Design, is inspired by travel and pop-culture. He's showcasing vintage nostalgia ornaments, desk plates with clever sayings, such as "Head Jawn in Charge," his biggest seller, and a multi-functional Benjamin Franklin Beer Tote. The Zip-Code Keychains from the Zip Code Culture Line make a great stocking stuffer, along with felt trivets, which add a pop of color to your table.

NextFab | Instagram
1800 North American Street, Philadelphia PA 19122

Sharif Pendleton, Philadelphia Laser Industrial Design

Margaux DelCollo, TWEE Sidewalk Chalk

Deanna McLaughlin, Cartrageous
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingphiladelphiafyi holidaysholidayfyi philly
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Center city markets return with gift ideas to check off your list
Fashion District focused on holiday gifting, safe shopping and Santa
Discover Lancaster for the holidays
Chester County is packed with can't-miss holiday attractions, shopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain, wet snow today; Winter Storm Watch for Weds.
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Philadelphia
Pennsylvania casts 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
Hurts will be Eagles starting QB against Cardinals on Sunday
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
Philly offers free internet to more students
Show More
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
New COVID restrictions going into effect in Delaware: Everything you should know
Customer leaves waitress $5,000 tip on $205 bill. Here's her reaction
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Jalen Hurts, Eagles defeat Saints 24-21
More TOP STORIES News