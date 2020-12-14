NextFab's 3rd Annual Holiday Gift Guide highlights 50 local makers

'Tis the season for giving.
NextFab's third annual Holiday Gift Guide highlights 50 local makers and shares the importance of supporting small businesses, especially during a pandemic.
NextFab is a members-based makers-space that assists artists in their endeavors. Makers can come into their studios, make, utilize their tools and resources, and take supplemental workshops with experts.
This year's Gift Guide showcases one-of-kind pieces that highlight small, sustainable businesses that are so vital to communities.
Cartrageous is a consumer conscious company that creates quirky and fun jewelry for a good cause. Owner Deanna McLaughlin utilizes NextFab studio to 3D print her designs in sterling silver. Her latest is the shopping cart series that represents the arc of our consumer culture. A portion of the proceeds is donated to a local soup kitchen.
TWEE Sidewalk Chalk is handmade small-batch sidewalk chalk created by Margaux DelCollo and her partner, a former preschool teacher. It's all eco-friendly - even the glittery parts. Giving back is also an important mission, with their new design, $2 from every purchase goes to Glisten, an American organization that ensures equality in schools.
Sharif Pendleton of PLAID - Philadelphia Laser and Industrial Design, is inspired by travel and pop-culture. He's showcasing vintage nostalgia ornaments, desk plates with clever sayings, such as "Head Jawn in Charge," his biggest seller, and a multi-functional Benjamin Franklin Beer Tote. The Zip-Code Keychains from the Zip Code Culture Line make a great stocking stuffer, along with felt trivets, which add a pop of color to your table.
NextFab | Instagram
1800 North American Street, Philadelphia PA 19122
Sharif Pendleton, Philadelphia Laser Industrial Design
Margaux DelCollo, TWEE Sidewalk Chalk
Deanna McLaughlin, Cartrageous
