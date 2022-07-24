parade

Despite the heat, community gathers for Ocean City's annual 'Night in Venice'

The theme of the parade was Mummers: Struttin' on the Bay.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Night in Venice' returns to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The 67th installment of the annual "Night in Venice" was held in Ocean City, New Jersey on Saturday.

The boat parade and parties up and down the Ocean City bayside went on despite the heat wave.

The event began at 6 p.m. and packed the stands set up at the ends of the streets.

This year, the Grand Marshal was none other than the former legendary Villanova basketball men's coach Jay Wright.

Those we spoke with say events like these are what make summer nights there so special.

"People come from all their houses and come to the ends of the streets where they have benches set up for this. The streets are blocked off so the people are safe and people can walk or bicycle. It's just fun," said Skip Bende, of Ocean City.

"Basically it is a quiet town but everyone does like to party at some point," said Phyllis Bende, of Ocean City

The theme of the parade was Mummers: Struttin' on the Bay.

We saw plenty of them out there playing, like Wesley Menajlo of the South Philly String Band.

"It's just special to be playing down here in Ocean City, playing for A Night In Venice. It's a great honor to be here," said Menajlo.

The parade made its way under the 9th Street bridge where dozens of spectators watched and took in a picture-perfect evening.

"All of our friends enjoying everybody and all the creativity and of course, we love the Mummers," said Jennifer Dowd, of Ocean City.

"Ocean City is always fun but you get this many people here doing the same thing it's so fun," said Anne Dowd, of Ocean City.

A fireworks show ended the big night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsocean cityboatsparadejersey shorenew jersey newsevents
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PARADE
Illinois parade shooting: Orphaned boy doesn't know parents are dead
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday could feel like 105 degrees in some spots
Ben Crump joins family in call for action after Sesame Place snub
Teen shot was present during deadly attack on 73-year-old: Police
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
Crime Fighters: Who killed Cyanni Hammond?
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
Show More
Police investigating shooting near City Hall
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
Coaches, athletes take extra heat precautions at youth regatta
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine, officials confirm
More TOP STORIES News