Despite the heat, community gathers for Ocean City's annual 'Night in Venice'

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The 67th installment of the annual "Night in Venice" was held in Ocean City, New Jersey on Saturday.The boat parade and parties up and down the Ocean City bayside went on despite the heat wave.The event began at 6 p.m. and packed the stands set up at the ends of the streets.This year, the Grand Marshal was none other than the former legendary Villanova basketball men's coach Jay Wright.Those we spoke with say events like these are what make summer nights there so special."People come from all their houses and come to the ends of the streets where they have benches set up for this. The streets are blocked off so the people are safe and people can walk or bicycle. It's just fun," said Skip Bende, of Ocean City."Basically it is a quiet town but everyone does like to party at some point," said Phyllis Bende, of Ocean CityThe theme of the parade was Mummers: Struttin' on the Bay.We saw plenty of them out there playing, like Wesley Menajlo of the South Philly String Band."It's just special to be playing down here in Ocean City, playing for A Night In Venice. It's a great honor to be here," said Menajlo.The parade made its way under the 9th Street bridge where dozens of spectators watched and took in a picture-perfect evening."All of our friends enjoying everybody and all the creativity and of course, we love the Mummers," said Jennifer Dowd, of Ocean City."Ocean City is always fun but you get this many people here doing the same thing it's so fun," said Anne Dowd, of Ocean City.A fireworks show ended the big night.