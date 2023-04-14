Jim Gardner will serve as grand marshal in Ocean City's 'Night in Venice' parade

The event, themed "It's a Philly Thing," will celebrate all things Philadelphia.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Our dear friend and former Action News anchor Jim Gardner will be this year's grand marshal for Ocean City's 68th annual 'Night in Venice' parade.

Entries are being accepted for the annual boat parade and decorated homes on the bayfront.

The event is scheduled for July 29.

Jim signed off from Action News on Dec. 21, 2022, after a remarkable career spanning more than four decades.

The parade will end with a night full of fireworks. Click here to learn more.