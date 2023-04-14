WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Jim Gardner will serve as grand marshal in Ocean City's 'Night in Venice' parade

The event, themed "It's a Philly Thing," will celebrate all things Philadelphia.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, April 14, 2023 3:48AM
Jim Gardner will be grand marshal in OC's 'Night in Venice' parade
EMBED <>More Videos

The event, themed "It's a Philly Thing," will celebrate all things Philadelphia.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Our dear friend and former Action News anchor Jim Gardner will be this year's grand marshal for Ocean City's 68th annual 'Night in Venice' parade.

The event, themed "It's a Philly Thing," will celebrate all things Philadelphia.

Entries are being accepted for the annual boat parade and decorated homes on the bayfront.

The event is scheduled for July 29.

Jim signed off from Action News on Dec. 21, 2022, after a remarkable career spanning more than four decades.

The parade will end with a night full of fireworks. Click here to learn more.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW