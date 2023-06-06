Crews battling wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey

The blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the area of East Commodore Boulevard and Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the area of East Commodore Boulevard and Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township.

JACKSON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the area of East Commodore Boulevard and Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township.

Chopper 6 was overhead as smoke billowed from a wooded area of the township.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are still assessing the fire and ask that people avoid the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of the Garden State and Pennsylvania.

The warning, which expires at 8 p.m. Tuesday, means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.

There are also Stage 2 and Stage 3 fire restrictions in place statewide until further notice:

FIRE RESTRICTIONS

NORTHERN NJ - Stage 3 Fire Restrictions

COUNTIES: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union, Hunterdon, Middlesex (north of Raritan River)

CENTRAL NJ - Stage 3 Fire Restrictions

COUNTIES: Burlington, Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex (south of the Raritan River), Mercer County except Hopewell Township

SOUTHERN NJ - Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

COUNTIES: Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem

Stage 3 Fire Restrictions:

-All fires in wooded areas are prohibited unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity.

-No charcoal fires are allowed.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions:

-All fires in wooded areas will be prohibited unless in an elevated prepared fireplace, elevated charcoal grill or stove using electricity or a liquid or gas fuel.

-An elevated prepared fireplace must meet the following criteria: constructed of steel, stone, brick or concrete, elevated at least one foot above the ground and surrounded by a mineral soil radius no less than ten feet.