Crews battling wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey

JACKSON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey.
The blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the area of East Commodore Boulevard and Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township.
Chopper 6 was overhead as smoke billowed from a wooded area of the township.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials are still assessing the fire and ask that people avoid the area.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of the Garden State and Pennsylvania.
The warning, which expires at 8 p.m. Tuesday, means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.
There are also Stage 2 and Stage 3 fire restrictions in place statewide until further notice:
FIRE RESTRICTIONS
NORTHERN NJ - Stage 3 Fire Restrictions
COUNTIES: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union, Hunterdon, Middlesex (north of Raritan River)
CENTRAL NJ - Stage 3 Fire Restrictions
COUNTIES: Burlington, Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex (south of the Raritan River), Mercer County except Hopewell Township
SOUTHERN NJ - Stage 2 Fire Restrictions
COUNTIES: Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem
Stage 3 Fire Restrictions:
-All fires in wooded areas are prohibited unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity.
-No charcoal fires are allowed.
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions:
-All fires in wooded areas will be prohibited unless in an elevated prepared fireplace, elevated charcoal grill or stove using electricity or a liquid or gas fuel.
-An elevated prepared fireplace must meet the following criteria: constructed of steel, stone, brick or concrete, elevated at least one foot above the ground and surrounded by a mineral soil radius no less than ten feet.