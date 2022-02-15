New Jersey crews trying to keep up with pothole repairs

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in New Jersey are trying to keep up with more potholes this year because of all the snow that's fallen this winter.
The temperature changes, like what is expected in the Delaware Valley this week, can also be really hard on the roads.
Crews say they're trying to fix the roads as quickly as they can.
Drivers are during their best to navigate the rough terrain.
"When you're going through them it's like you're going to the bottom of the earth because they're so deep," said India Bernardino of Lindenwold. "I had to get a new wheel alignment and I had a tire blow out."
Camden County road crews would agree, and say with all the snow events this year, they have more potholes to fill.
Potholes form when water seeps into cracks in the road and expands when frozen.
Action News caught up with workers patching holes on Evesham Road in Cherry Hill. They plan to patch holes every day this week.
And while New Jersey has had some significant snow this season, even the smaller snow events are tough on the roads.
"It depends on how bad the rain's been, the cold and snow, and the salt -- some stuff deteriorates faster," said Dave Stout, supervisor for the Camden County Highway Department.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has repaired more than 20,000 on the interstate and state roads since January 1, 2022.
While the springtime is the busiest time of year for filling potholes due to the availability of asphalt, workers do patch holes all year round.
Still, drivers are tired of the snow, tired of the bumps, and happy when they see the road crews in action.
"I mean it seems like it's getting better in some of the areas where they're actually fixing it up," said Jazmine McClary of Lawnside.
Crews ask when you see the crews working to patch those holes, give them plenty of room.
You can also call in a pothole if you see one.
To report a pothole on a state highway in New Jersey you can call 1-800-POTHOLE.
To report a pothole in Camden County, use this online form: https://www.camdencounty.com/service/public-works/county-road-report-form/
