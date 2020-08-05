Marmora, New Jersey residents cleaning up, some still without power after tornado

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6354489" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes across the region on Tuesday, including one that left a path of destruction in Cape May County, New Jersey.

MARMORA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Route 9 is open to traffic again in Upper Township, N.J., but there's still a lot of damage left behind from Tropical Storm Isaias.Chopper 6 followed the path of the tornado that came through Marmora in Upper Township on Tuesday morning, toppling large trees and upending small structures."I had my closet cleaned out and I knew what I was going to do, so I just went to the closet and called him and panicked and he's trying to calm me down," said Liz Zebrowski, recounting the moments when the tornado blew through.In the Pine Hill mobile home community, residents were cleaning up on Wednesday morning."It came right down the road, made a right, demolished everything in its path from here to there. You'll drive around here and see homes that weren't hit at all," said Andrea Freda of Marmora whose home sustained minor damage. She was organizing her belongings that had been in her shed which was blown apart.Miraculously, there were no reported injuries, but several homes here were knocked off their foundations.Drone 6 flew over the community where sheds were knocked over, roofs were damaged, and siding and other debris scattered around the neighborhood."I just moved half my furniture in here this week," said Christine Thomson, who was getting ready to move in. But now the home is condemned with severe structural damage."I just take one day at a time. Even one moment at a time. I just have to figure things out," said Thomson.Some folks are wondering what to do with debris that isn't even from their neighborhood."This was off of somebody's car that was repaired, they have them in the pile behind the body shop. I guess the twister just picked it up and this is where it got dropped," said Charles Lind as he showed Action News the front end of a car next to his home.Lind says his power is out at both of his residences in Marmora and Woodbine.Many were without power as they assessed the damage, some opting to stay in a hotel or with family for now."These trees can't come down until they've untangled all the wires. So we're going to be without electric for God knows how long," said Freda.Atlantic City Electric says crews are working day and night to restore power to thousands. Estimated restoration times for the Marmora area are as far out as Saturday.