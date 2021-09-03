tornado

7 tornadoes confirmed so far across southeastern Pa. and southern NJ after Ida remnants strike

The tornadoes hit several regions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and left major damage behind.
Chopper 6 over tornado damage in Oxford, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators from the National Weather Service say seven tornadoes have been confirmed in the Philadelphia region after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck on Wednesday.

The tornadoes hit several communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

On Friday morning, Chopper 6 was over Oxford, Chester County where an EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds struck.

Here's more about what we know:

MULLICA HILL, NJ TORNADO



A tornado demolished several homes in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Video from the Action Cam and Chopper 6 showed some homes utterly destroyed, while others had walls torn off on Josephine Lane.

In a preliminary rating by the National Weather Service Thursday night, the tornado was determined to be an EF-3 with max winds of 150 mph.

Two injuries were reported.

The tornado touched down near Harrisonville doing mostly damage to trees and limbs before strengthening and moving northeast.

The tornado moved into the Willow Oaks subdivision strengthening further and producing significant damage to trees, as well as serious structural damage to a number of homes. The tornado continued to the northeast damaging trees and structures along its path before reaching a large commercial dairy farm where extensive damage occurred.

The tornado was on the ground for 12.6 miles before it lifted near Deptford.



Chopper 6 was over Mullica Hill, New Jersey on Thursday morning after a tornado hit the area during severe storms on Wednesday.



FT. WASHINGTON/HORSHAM, PA TORNADO



Investigators from the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado cut a path of destruction in Montgomery County during severe weather on Wednesday.

A storm damage survey team confirmed an EF-2 tornado from the Fort Washington area of Upper Dublin Township to Horsham, Pa.

The estimated peak winds were 130 mph.

Downed power lines were seen scattered across Route 309 and Highland Avenue shortly after the tornado hit.

The field behind Upper Dublin High School was filled with toppled trees, even falling around the stadium and bleachers. The roof was torn off the Upper Dublin Police Department building.

TaRhonda Thomas reports from near Route 309 in Fort Washington, Montgomery County where power lines fell across the highway, bending a fence on either side of the roadway.



EDGEWATER PARK, NJ to BRISTOL, PA TORNADO



The National Weather Service says a tornado crossed state lines during Wednesday's storm.

A twister that started in Edgewater Park, New Jersey crossed into Bristol, Pennsylvania.

The tornado was categorized as an EF-1 with estimated peak winds up to 90 mph.

Action News viewer video showed a tornado forming near the Burlington-Bristol Bridge on Wednesday.



BUCKINGHAM TWP. TORNADO



A storm damage survey team has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

It had estimated peak winds up to 100 mph.

The NWS said more details about this tornado will be released soon.

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP. TORNADO



The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 90 mph touched down in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County.

The NWS said more details about this tornado will be released soon.

OXFORD, PA TORNADO



The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 95 mph was confirmed in Oxford, Chester County.

A report with further details will be available by Friday afternoon.

PRINCETON, NJ TORNADO



A tornado was also confirmed in Princeton, New Jersey.

The twister was rated an EF-0 with wind estimated peak winds of 75mph.
