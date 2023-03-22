Temple University faculty votes in favor of holding no-confidence vote on president, executives

According to a previous email from the union to the faculty, they are concerned over falling enrollment, financial issues, labor disputes and millions spent on an executive suite and trips.

The official no-confidence vote will take place the week of April 10.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Voting union members at Temple University have authorized a vote of "no-confidence" on President Jason Wingard and two top executives.

Late Wednesday night, Temple officials responded saying they are confident that together they can address the pressing issues before them.

"Temple University's faculty members define our academic strength. We value and respect our faculty and share their commitment to ensuring our university meets its important mission," the statement said.

"We are ready and willing to engage and work closely with faculty, deans, staff, students and all other dedicated groups to confront the challenges facing our great university. We are confident that together we can address the pressing issues before us."

Students have concerns over safety amid growing crime around campus.

Temple University bolstered its police force on Friday by welcoming eight new police officers.

The new officers will help bring Temple's sworn police and security forces to more than 140 members, officials said.

The vote is largely symbolic and cannot authorize change.

