Authorities search home of missing Lindenwold mother found dead in North Jersey

Investigators from Camden County were seen searching the home of the 32-year-old mother on Thursday afternoon.

Norelis Mendoza's body was found in a wooded area off Route 440 near the Jersey City-Bayonne border.

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One day after the body of 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza was found in North Jersey, law enforcement put their focus on her Lindenwold apartment.

Several detectives could be seen going in and out of the home and speaking with neighbors.

"Our family is absolutely devastated," said Mendoza's cousin, Geovanni Molina of Jersey City, New Jersey.

It was a four-day search that ended in tragedy.

Authorities say Mendoza was reported missing on Mother's Day.

The mother of a 3-year-old and 1-year-old was last seen leaving her mother's home in Jersey City Saturday and never heard from again.

Her frantic family says this was way out of character.

Her cousin, Geovanni Molina, spoke to our sister station WABC-TV about the search that spanned from North Jersey to her South Jersey home in Lindenwold.

"A BOLO (be on the lookout) was put out on Mother's Day Sunday night. BOLO because Norelis was confirmed missing. No activity on her phone," said Molina. "Anyone who knows Norelis knows that she was a mother from the time her firstborn came into this world."

Investigators are calling her death suspicious.

Her family believes she may be a victim of domestic violence involving her ex.

Investigators have not said if they're questioning anyone or if anyone is in custody.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

While her family desperately searches for answers, they now grieve for her two children who now have to grow up without their mother.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.