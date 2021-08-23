lifeguard

Beach to be renamed after Cape May lifeguard killed in boating accident

Norman Inferrera III was rowing a boat off the Cape May beach when he was broadsided by a wave. He later died at the hospital.
By
16-year-old lifeguard dies after injury in Cape May, NJ

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Cape May, New Jersey beach will soon be named after a rookie lifeguard who died in the line of duty last week.

The family of Norman Inferrera III says the Cape May Beach Patrol notified them about the honor Monday morning.

The teen was rowing a lifeguard boat off the beach near Reading Avenue around 11 a.m. when he was broadsided by a wave and knocked unconscious.

Other guards brought him to the shore and started CPR. He was then transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead Friday night.

Classmates gathered on Sunday night to remember Inferrera who was an 11th grader at Phoenixville Area High School.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recognized the teen's sacrifice during a press conference Monday.


"Let's take a moment to remember that our lifeguards take on a special responsibility, and Norman was literally living his dream and being part of a team that keeps everyone safe," said Murphy.



In addition to naming a beach after the teen, all of his medical bills will be paid by the City of Cape May.



