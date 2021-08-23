Beach to be renamed after Cape May lifeguard killed in boating accident

The family of Norman Inferrera III says the Cape May Beach Patrol notified them about the honor Monday morning.
The teen was rowing a lifeguard boat off the beach near Reading Avenue around 11 a.m. when he was broadsided by a wave and knocked unconscious.
Other guards brought him to the shore and started CPR. He was then transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead Friday night.
Classmates gathered on Sunday night to remember Inferrera who was an 11th grader at Phoenixville Area High School.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recognized the teen's sacrifice during a press conference Monday.
"Let's take a moment to remember that our lifeguards take on a special responsibility, and Norman was literally living his dream and being part of a team that keeps everyone safe," said Murphy.
Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of 16-year-old rookie lifeguard Norman Inferrera III this weekend.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 23, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his Cape May Beach Patrol colleagues, and the entire Cape May community. pic.twitter.com/QdKPubqHdz
In addition to naming a beach after the teen, all of his medical bills will be paid by the City of Cape May.
