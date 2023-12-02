Norristown police ID serial burglar targeting homes while residents are sleeping

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After multiple break-ins to homes and businesses in Norristown, police have now identified a suspect.

The Norristown Police Department is looking for Martice Christie, 21.

Investigators are calling him a "serial burglar" after they've connected him to at least six burglaries.

We spoke with police after the round of burglaries were reported last month. Officials believe he is targeting a specific demographic.

Martice Christie

"These burglaries have been targeting residents of Hispanic origin," said Lt. James Angelucci.

Police say Christie appears to be following a pattern at the homes he's been targeting. They say he hasn't been violent, but these situations are still scary.

He's breaking into homes while people are asleep between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. He's been successful at getting inside because police say Christie looks for unlocked doors and windows.

"There's no violent encounters that have occurred, but we have had individuals that have woken up and confronted this individual but nothing violent," Angelucci explained.

Police are urging residents to be vigilant and to double-check that their doors and windows are always locked, especially at night.

"One, to be aware of what's happening out here and who's being targeted. Second, secure your doors, secure your windows," said Angelucci.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or Christie is asked to call police at 610-270-0977.