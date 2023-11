There is a large police presence in North Philadelphia Friday morning due to a barricade situation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a large police presence in North Philadelphia Friday morning due to a barricade situation.

It began around 6:15 a.m. when police took three people into custody at a house on Lawrence Street, near Clearfield, while serving warrants. However, a fourth person barricaded themselves inside the house on the 2nd floor, according to police.

Pennsylvania state police, SWAT and Philadelphia police are at the scene.

There has been no report of any injuries at this time.