Firefighters rescue 2 people from burning row home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters pulled two people from a burning row home in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 230 block of North Fawn Street at 1 a.m.

A neighbor gave Action News Ring camera video, showing heavy flames and smoke billowing from the windows of the house.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say both suffered from burns and smoke inhalation.

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.