Man arrested in Broad Street hit-and-run that left woman with serious brain injury, sources say

Police are looking for a gray Nissan with a sunroof. The front driver-side wheel is black and the others are sliver.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made in a North Philadelphia hit-and-run that left a Cooper University Hospital employee with a serious brain injury, sources tell Action News.

Curtis Moss, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday at the 39th District Police headquarters 2201 West Hunting Park Avenue, according to police.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.

Hayley Worrell was struck while crossing N. Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on December 29.

The 25-year-old was thrown through the air, leaving her with a fractured skull, hip, and other severe injuries. The driver never stopped.

Worrell's mother, Coleen, told Action News her daughter lives along Broad Street, not far from where the hit-and-run happened.

Police released surveillance video earlier this month of the incident and images of the vehicle, which they said is a gray Nissan with a sunroof. The front driver-side wheel is black and the others are silver.

Woman critically injured in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia

Action News pauses the video right before Hayley is struck.

"What they did was wrong and now my daughter may not ever have quality of life again," Coleen told 6abc just days after the incident. "If anybody knows anything about what happened, please report it to the police."

Police said they recovered a 2019 Nissan Altimathe vehicle on January 3, near where Moss is believed to reside.

At last check, Worrell is said to be in extremely critical condition with a severe brain injury at Temple University Hospital.

