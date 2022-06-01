deadly shooting

Man shot and killed while standing on North Philadelphia sidewalk: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while standing on a sidewalk in North Philadelphia, police said.

It happened on North 2nd Street between West Tioga and West Ontario streets just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police received numerous phone calls about a shooting.

Arriving officers found the 55-year-old victim lying on the sidewalk.

Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk when he was approached by the gunman. The suspect fired multiple times at close range.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

