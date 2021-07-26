crime

Man found guilty, sentenced in murder of transgender woman in North Philadelphia

Man sentenced in murder of transgender woman in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced Monday the conviction and sentencing in the murder of a 40-year-old transgender community advocate.

Troy Bailey, 28, was found guilty of third degree murder and related weapon offenses in the May 2019 murder of Michelle "Tameka" Washington.


"I thought I would be relieved by the sentence Troy Bailey received for the murder of my sister," said Crystal Davis. "But because of his lack of remorse, I wasn't. He cut short the life of a woman so full of light and love and taken my rock away, but I have vowed to continue her work for the LGBTQ+ community and to continue to make sure she is never forgotten."

According to police, Bailey shot Washington in the head and torso in the 3400 block of North 11th Street in North Philadelphia.



He was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison.

At least 31 transgender or gender nonconforming people nationally have been murdered this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The number of transgender or gender-nonconforming people killed since 2019 has steadily increased, and the numbers may be higher due to a lack of reporting.

Woman fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia: as seen on Action News at 9 a.m., May 19, 2019

