Suspects sought for $134,000 jewelry theft in North Philadelphia

The theft happened at an apartment along Fairmount Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new video in attempt to track down the suspects responsible for a six-figure jewelry theft.

It happened back on February 19 at an apartment on the 1300 block of Fairmount Avenue.

The suspects are accused of taking $134,000 worth of jewelry, watches and handbags.

They were last seen leaving in a dark gray Toyota Highlander.

Anyone who may recognize them should call police.
