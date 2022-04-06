Suspects sought for $134,000 jewelry theft in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new video in attempt to track down the suspects responsible for a six-figure jewelry theft.
It happened back on February 19 at an apartment on the 1300 block of Fairmount Avenue.
The suspects are accused of taking $134,000 worth of jewelry, watches and handbags.
They were last seen leaving in a dark gray Toyota Highlander.
Anyone who may recognize them should call police.
