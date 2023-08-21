3 shot, including 17-year-old girl, in North Philadelphia

Police said dozens of juveniles were seen fleeing the scene as they arrived.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot early Monday morning as a party was breaking up in North Philadelphia. One of the victims was a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on the 1300 block of North 10th Street.

Police said two victims ran inside a home after they were wounded.

The 17-year-old girl was listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot several times and was listed in stable condition.

Authorities said a 31-year-old man later turned up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.

Police said dozens of juveniles were seen fleeing the scene as they arrived.