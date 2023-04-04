2 killed when pickup truck hits car in North Wilmington, Delaware

Two people were killed in a crash outside a car wash on Monday afternoon in North Wilmington, Delaware.

The crash happened around 4:44 p.m. in the 200 block of Philadelphia Pike.

State police say the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was trying to make a left-hand turn into the White Glove Car Wash when the vehicle was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck coming the opposite way.

Police say the driver of the pickup was traveling "at a high rate of speed."

The Jetta was pushed off the road and hit a Mercedes in the parking lot.

Both people inside the Jetta were killed. The victims include a 42-year-old man from Chester, Pa. and a 34-year-old woman from Wilmington. Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Their names have not been released pending family notification.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 29-year-old man from Philadelphia, and his passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor. No charges have been filed, though police say the investigation is still in its early stages.