Northeast Philadelphia homes damaged during flash flooding

The torrential rain briefly turned Millbrook Street into a raging river.
Mike Givens says he just remodeled his home three weeks ago.
"I come down and the water is just flowing out of there into every crevice," he said. "I wouldn't be that upset if I didn't just spend $13,000 to redo the whole house. We did the ceilings, we got the lighting. (It's) devastating."
Across the street, Stephen Kokser's basement was badly flooded as well.
"It just came fast and furious. It was overwhelming," said Kokser.
Neighbor Charles Kennedy and several others off-camera said they believe this may have been avoided if storm drains were properly cleaned out.
"I live on Deerpath Lane right near the driveway to the football field. The drain has been clogged now for a couple of months with dirt and mud, nobody is coming to clean it out," said Kennedy.
No injuries have been due to the storms.
There is another threat for severe weather Tuesday. Flooding downpours, damaging winds and an isolated tornado are all possible. The best chance of seeing severe weather is in the northwest suburbs, according to Meteorologist Cecily Tynan. Stay up-to-date by watching the latest AccuWeather forecast and downloading the 6abc app.