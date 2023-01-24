WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Early morning Northeast Philadelphia house fire injures 3 people

The injured were being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 9:38AM
Early morning Northeast Philadelphia house fire injures 3 people
EMBED <>More Videos

Arriving crews found heavy fire showing from the first and second floors of the two-story rowhome.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people have been injured in a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia.

The fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle in Morrell Park.

Arriving crews found heavy fire showing from the first and second floors of the two-story rowhome.

The injured were being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Medics took them to Frankford Torresdale Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Fire crews remain on the scene putting out hotspots.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW