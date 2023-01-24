Early morning Northeast Philadelphia house fire injures 3 people

The injured were being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Arriving crews found heavy fire showing from the first and second floors of the two-story rowhome.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people have been injured in a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia.

The fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle in Morrell Park.

Arriving crews found heavy fire showing from the first and second floors of the two-story rowhome.

The injured were being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Medics took them to Frankford Torresdale Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Fire crews remain on the scene putting out hotspots.