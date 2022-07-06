fatal shooting

Police investigating deadly shooting in rear parking lot of LA Fitness in Northeast Philly

Authorities say they found another man standing over the victim.
Police investigate shooting outside LA Fitness in NE Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting behind an LA Fitness in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to 911 calls of a shooting in the parking lot at Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road.



When they arrived, officers found a man believed to be in his 20s shot in the back.

Medics took him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say they also found another man standing over the victim.

That man was taken to police headquarters for questioning. They are not sure if he was with the victim at the time of the shooting.



"What (the victim) was doing behind the LA Fitness, we don't know. The witness we have, why that individual was behind LA Fitness, we don't know. But we have that witness' vehicle that is right next to the crime scene," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Investigators found a spent shell casing and what appears to be a laser light that attaches to a semi-automatic weapon at the scene.

No arrests have been made.
