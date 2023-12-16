Suspects wanted for armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

Suspects wanted for armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

Suspects wanted for armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

Suspects wanted for armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

Suspects wanted for armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for the suspects wanted for a string of armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia.

The first robbery happened back on November 20 at the Larry's Famous Pizza on the 6400 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Images obtained by Action News show a suspect armed with a sawed-off shotgun. Both the gunman and his accomplice were wearing face masks while entering the business.

The two men demanded cash from the register. A female employee complied, but police are still unsure how much cash was taken.

Images obtained by Action News show a suspect armed with a sawed-off shotgun inside Larry's Famous Pizza on Nov. 20.

Then two weeks later on December 11, police believe the same sawed-off shotgun-wielding duo struck again a few blocks away down the Rising Sun Avenue corridor in the 5900 block at a Dollar General.

The employee gave around $150 to the suspects before they fled.

Both armed robberies happened between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The armed robberies have local businesses on high alert.

Francisco Garcia says he closes his businesses two hours earlier and also watches foot traffic closely.

Local shoppers who frequent Rising Sun Avenue businesses are concerned too.

Angie Cruz said she also sees issues on Wyoming Avenue where she works.

"There's robberies in broad daylight just about every store on the row," she said.

In both cases, the suspects fled on foot. Police are checking to see if additional recent armed robberies can be tied to the same men.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.