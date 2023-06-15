Teen curfew, evening backpack ban now in effect in Ocean City, New Jersey

Effective immediately, an 11 p.m. curfew is in effect for juveniles, and a bag ban will be in effect on the beaches, boardwalk and beach street sections next to the boardwalk after 8 p.m.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As people enjoyed the sun in Ocean City, New Jersey on Thursday, the city council passed two new ordinances that will affect the city at night.

"I think it makes the police's job a little bit easier," said 17-year-old Gavin Kushner of Williamstown. "Because of all the stuff that's been going on. The big parties and stuff."

Effective immediately, an 11 p.m. curfew is in effect for juveniles, and a bag ban will be in effect on the beaches, boardwalk and beach street sections next to the boardwalk between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

These ordinances were introduced at an emergency city council meeting on June 1 and were officially adopted on Thursday.

"I think it's good," said Christy Kratzer of Tulsa, Oklahoma. "The kids can get out of control. I think it's good to keep everybody safe."

It's been two weeks since Ocean City officials announced the new rules after a rowdy Memorial Day weekend with teens partying on the beach.

The city closed beaches at 8 p.m. in an effort to stop large gatherings and vandalism.

Ocean City's mayor pointed to state legislation that he says limits police officers when it comes to questioning or searching juveniles.

City officials hope these local measures will help, but some visitors have mixed feelings.

"I'm a little torn," said 18-year-old Che Ewell from Mount Airy. "I can see both sides. Like you're on vacation and you want to have fun and you're here all summer, but also the rowdiness and effecting the older vacationers."

Some parents have concerns over the bag ban.

"For me, since I carry a backpack because of my little one, that's a little bit difficult just because that's my go-to bag," said Erin Hannaford of Harrisburg.

Mayor Jay Gillian says the bag ban was brought about because of juveniles carrying alcohol and other prohibited items in backpacks.

"We just want to have something if we see something that's not right - or for whatever - we can at least approach them," said Gillian after the council meeting on Thursday.

Breaking these ordinances can result in fines for adults, including parents of teens who allow their children out past curfew.

Juveniles will get two warnings before police can take them in and call their parents.