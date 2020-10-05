FYI Philly

Mother-daughter team walks in memory of loved one at Making Strides Cancer Walk

Meet The Pink Eagles, a local mother-daughter team who lost a loved one to breast cancer and are now committed to the Making Strides movement.
By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one of the biggest fundraisers every year is the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

This year, with COVID-19 making large gatherings impossible, the event will combine virtual and safe-in-person participation with the Walk From Home 5k.

From Oct. 5-9, teams will do their own self-led 5k walks, runs, bike rides, or car parades, and then download their steps or miles via a new app.

Meet The Pink Eagles, a local mother-daughter team who lost a loved one to breast cancer and are now committed to the Making Strides movement.


Making Strides of Greater Phila. and Southern NJ / Walk From Home 5K | ACS FUNdraising App | The Pink Eagles

American Cancer Society Philadelphia
1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
800-227-2345
More TOP STORIES News