Teen charged with carjacking off-duty officer in Southwest Philadelphia; worked with co-conspirator

The teen has been charged with carjacking, conspiracy, theft and other related charges.
Officials say the teen was working with an adult co-conspirator but is the one to have allegedly pointed a handgun at the off-duty officer to get him out of the car.
As the teen drove off in the victim's car, officials said the off-duty officer fired his weapon multiple times, striking the driver's side of the vehicle.
Less than an hour later, the teen arrived at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Around 5 a.m., police found the officer's vehicle on the 5900 block of Delancy Street in West Philadelphia.
They say the Toyota was set on fire. The license plate on the charred vehicle matched that of the stolen Highlander.
Officials said the juvenile defendant was under Montgomery County court supervision at the time of the arrest.
The co-conspirator has not yet been identified or arrested, officials said. The weapon allegedly used by the teen has not been recovered.