YARDELY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials say an officer was shot during a standoff in Yardley, Pa., on Wednesday.Officials say the incident happened during a standoff at the Yardley Commons along the area of South Main Street.The Yardley Borough Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place.Residents at the Yardley Commons are advised to avoid the area.The officer has been listed in stable condition at St. Mary Medical Center.So far, no other details have been provided at this time.