Woman shot during argument across the street from bar in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was seriously injured during a shooting in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say an argument inside a bar between the victim and a man carried over to a parking lot across the street.

Police say the man shot the woman in the shoulder.

He is now in custody.

The woman was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition