PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Olney section, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 12:35 p.m. in the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Police said the man was shot multiple times throughout the upper body. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made.