inside story

Dr. Ala Stanford on Omicron variant, latest in COVID-19 pandemic

By Niki Hawkins
EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Ala Stanford on Omicron variant, latest in COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards interviews Dr. Ala Stanford - Pediatric Surgeon and Founder/CEO of the Black Doctors COVID Consortium.

Dr. Stanford has been lauded with a number of recent honors among them, she was named a national CNN Hero, earned a spot on the Forbes 50 over 50 list, plus she graced the cover of Philadelphia Magazine as one the most influential Philadelphians.

The discussion centers on the latest surge, the Omicron variant, the importance of vaccinations for young people, global vaccine inequality.

And they talk about how the public should proceed in this COVID-era two years into this pandemic.

They also discuss the new Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity and how they can permanently serve the community in North Philadelphia and those in need all across the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessinside story
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Inside Story looks back at the top local stories of 2021
State Senator Sharif Street speaks on Philly's gun violence crisis
Dealing with holiday stress, family gatherings during COVID
Can green spaces help curb Philly's gun violence problem?
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Show More
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
Store customer killed during struggle with robbery suspect: Police
Montco school aide dies from COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News