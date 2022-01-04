Dr. Ala Stanford on Omicron variant, latest in COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards interviews- Pediatric Surgeon and Founder/CEO of the Black Doctors COVID Consortium.Dr. Stanford has been lauded with a number of recent honors among them, she was named a national CNN Hero, earned a spot on the Forbes 50 over 50 list, plus she graced the cover of Philadelphia Magazine as one the most influential Philadelphians.The discussion centers on the latest surge, the Omicron variant, the importance of vaccinations for young people, global vaccine inequality.And they talk about how the public should proceed in this COVID-era two years into this pandemic.They also discuss the new Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity and how they can permanently serve the community in North Philadelphia and those in need all across the city.