Pa. mom plans to donate her kidney to 10-year-old son on dialysis

10-year-old Jayden Williams' family is lending a hand in the battle against kidney disease. But his mom intends to lend something more.

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- He's grown up with kidney disease, but now, 10-year-old Jayden Williams is on dialysis and will need a transplant.

When his mother found out she was a match, she said it was a no-brainer. She intends on donating her kidney to him later this year.

The American Kidney Fund says, "More than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant."

