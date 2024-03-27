Pa. mom plans to donate her kidney to 10-year-old son on dialysis

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- He's grown up with kidney disease, but now, 10-year-old Jayden Williams is on dialysis and will need a transplant.
When his mother found out she was a match, she said it was a no-brainer. She intends on donating her kidney to him later this year.
The American Kidney Fund says, "More than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant."
Watch the video above to learn more about the Williams' journey and advocacy.
