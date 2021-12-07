Some Philly restaurants upgrade outdoor dining as City Council approves legalizing 'streeteries'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While outdoor dining and "streeteries" are becoming a permanent fixture in some parts of the city, businesses are upgrading their setups ahead of the cold winter months.From sustainable and weather-resistant igloos to oversized greenhouses, the popular alternatives for restaurants are here to stay.It's not your average igloo at Figo in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section."They're called hype domes," said Derek Gibbons, owner of Glu Hospitality. "We got a ton of these, we're putting them all together right now. We have three on site.It can fit up to eight people, is durable in inclement weather and maintains heat thanks to the tabletop fire.Figo says their igloos are so in demand that reservations for them are completely booked out weeks in advance.Outdoor dining setups became a must last fall during the second wave of the pandemic.Just last week, City Council unanimously passed legislation to permanently allow outdoor dining setups to continue in designated areas around Philadelphia."With the new variant coming out, people are getting nervous again and there are scared to eat inside, so to be able to have all the outdoor dining as much as possible will help keep businesses going," said Dana Canalichio, director of operations for Four Corner Hospitality.At Juno in Spring Garden, their entire seating is outdoors. The restaurant already had greenhouses but decided to take it up a notch."We built a whole roof, which is going to be permanent. But it still gives you all the light and colors that we have with Juno," said Canalichio.With the option of taking down walls, or opening up the roof, it's important to the restaurant that they stay adaptable to survive.