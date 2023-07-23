Discover the outdoor sculptures of Haddonfield, New Jersey

Eagle-eyed visitors can discover a secret garden of animal sculptures just off of Kings Highway.

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Stuart Harting and his team have spent the last decade acquiring and installing public artwork in the walkable downtown area of Haddonfield, New Jersey.

"The Haddonfield Outdoor Sculpture Trust was started about 10 years ago. We just had our 10th anniversary," said Harting, the organization's chairman. "We populated Haddonfield downtown with about 20 sculptures."

That network of public art led all the way down Kings Highway to a small garden called the Haddonfield Children's Sculpture Zoo. There, half a dozen bronze animal sculptures keep watch over a tranquil hideaway from the hustle and bustle of downtown.

Three sculptures in particular, the Sea Lion, Rabbit, and Toad, were crafted by the late Eric Berg, a Philadelphia artist made famous for his bronze animal sculptures. Others, like the 15-foot-tall giraffe and Murph the gorilla, have unknown origins.

Harting's hope is that the exhibit can grow by a dozen animal sculptures over the next 10 years.

"The goal for the future is to expand this out and then to populate downtown Haddonfield with more rotational sculpture," he said.

Further down the road, the Low-Poly Open Heart sculpture attracts dozens of couples to a vow-renewal ceremony every Valentine's Day. And the newly-installed Militia Man outside Indian King Tavern pays tribute to Haddonfield's place in colonial history.

And those are just two of the roughly two dozen sculptures waiting to be discovered.

"I think it just really adds to the cultural scene in Haddonfield," said Michelle Sparrow, who just opened a business, Sparrow's Snacks, on Mechanic Street this week.

Sparrow, originally from a small town in Illinois, moved her family to the town 17 years ago and haven't looked back.

"Haddonfield is a great place for school, it's a great place to come and hang out, go to restaurants, and now it's a great place to have culture literally as you're walking down the streets," she said.

Just outside her shop lies the latest project of The Haddonfield Outdoor Sculpture Trust. Titled, "Artwalk," the outdoor gallery is planned to rotate through different illustrations from local artists throughout the year.

Residents and visitors of Haddonfield can find the aforementioned art and more all along King's Highway East. The Children's Sculpture Zoo is tucked away between Grove Street and Evergreen Lane.

To learn more, or to view a map of the artwork installed by The Haddonfield Outdoor Sculpture Trust, visit their website.

