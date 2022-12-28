WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Overbrook High School gets $500,000 for safety improvements

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 1:25AM
Overbrook High School get $500,000 for safety improvements
EMBED <>More Videos

Half-a-million dollars in Pennsylvania state funding has been set aside for safety improvements at a Philadelphia school.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Half-a-million dollars in Pennsylvania state funding has been set aside for safety improvements at a Philadelphia school.

State Representative Morgan Cephas announced Tuesday she helped secure the funding for Overbrook High School.

The $500,000 in funds will be used to make security upgrades and improve communications technology.

Four students were shot the day before Thanksgiving just a block away from the school.

The shots were fired just as school was dismissing early.

All four students who were shot are expected to recover.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW