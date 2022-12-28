Overbrook High School gets $500,000 for safety improvements

Half-a-million dollars in Pennsylvania state funding has been set aside for safety improvements at a Philadelphia school.

State Representative Morgan Cephas announced Tuesday she helped secure the funding for Overbrook High School.

The $500,000 in funds will be used to make security upgrades and improve communications technology.

Four students were shot the day before Thanksgiving just a block away from the school.

The shots were fired just as school was dismissing early.

All four students who were shot are expected to recover.

