Overbrook High School gets $500,000 for safety improvements

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Half-a-million dollars in Pennsylvania state funding has been set aside for safety improvements at a Philadelphia school.
State Representative Morgan Cephas announced Tuesday she helped secure the funding for Overbrook High School.
The $500,000 in funds will be used to make security upgrades and improve communications technology.
Four students were shot the day before Thanksgiving just a block away from the school.
The shots were fired just as school was dismissing early.
All four students who were shot are expected to recover.
