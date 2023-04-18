Overheard with Ajay Raju and Allan Domb - Part 2

Have you been interested in hearing what the candidates for mayor have to say about Philadelphia, when they have plenty of time to share their thoughts?

Ajay Raju continues his series Overheard with several of the candidates for long, in depth conversations. You can listen in to the whole chat, or jump to these highlights:

0 - 8:22 How will Philadelphia keep pace with the disruptive and fast-moving technological and business changes? How can Philadelphia develop policies today to become a city of the future? How will Philadelphia deal with our City's public safety crisis?

8:40 - 12:00 How will Allan unite our city leaders to collaborate on a common vision/mission?

12:00 -13:14 What are Allan's three main goals for the next 10 years?

13:00 - 19:00 How do we become a metro powerhouse by uniting Philadelphia and the surrounding suburban counterparts? How will we reinvigorate business corridors in neighborhoods outside Center City?

19:00 - 27:50 How will we deal with our City's affordable housing crisis and lack of high paying jobs? How will Allan inspire our City as the chief Cheerleader?

28:00 - 36:00 How can we instill pride in our citizens to keep our City clean? How do we inspire workers to come back to office and increase foot traffic in Center City?

