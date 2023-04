It was not clear what caused the crash, but a Subaru SUV was seen on its side near the School District of Philadelphia's headquarters.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes of Broad Street have reopened Monday morning following a crash.

The crash happened at about 7:30 in the city's Spring Garden section, near The School District of Philadelphia headquarters.

Northbound lanes were closed for some time, but have since reopened.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.