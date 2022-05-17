Berks County polls open until 9 p.m. after reported issues with electronic poll books

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The polls in Berks County, Pennsylvania will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday night.The Berks County Court of Common Pleas issued an order extending poll hours following a joint petition filed by counsel for both the Democratic and Republican parties.The county says it is aware of issues involving its new electronic poll books.Stephanie Weaver, public relations officer for the county, released this statement on the issue:"The County of Berks is aware of an issue impacting the new electronic pollbooks and is distributing backup paper pollbooks to polls throughout the county. The details behind the issue will be reviewed after Election Day and a full and detailed explanation will be provided at that time."Voters who arrive at a polling location after 8 p.m., but by 9 p.m., must vote by provisional ballot, per federal law.The order does not affect the county's two drop boxes for mail-in ballots