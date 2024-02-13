Morning snowstorm made for some tough travel conditions in Philadelphia area

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There were some problems on the roadways in the Philadelphia region as a snowstorm hit ahead of the morning commute, but things were beginning to clear up by the afternoon.

In Delaware County, a car and a school bus collided on a snow-covered road around 7:15 a.m.

The crash happened on the 700 block of Beechwood Road in Nether Providence Township.

There was visible damage to the car and the front bumper of the bus.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in King of Prussia, there was a road closure at 8th and Moore after a tree came down.

Snow blanketed the parking lots at the King of Prussia Mall, but that was being cleared ahead of a 1 p.m. opening.

Many speed restrictions that were in place for several Pennsylvania highways were lifted by lunchtime, PennDOT said.

You can always get the latest highway conditions at 6abc.com/Traffic.

We found one man helping out his neighbors. Josh Toroney was riding an excavator to the corner store, plowing sidewalks along the way.

Since school was closed, Toroney said he will be enjoying the day with his family.

"It's fun to play around. The kids, I have an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old at home, so they enjoy when I can play," Toroney said.

The farther north you went, the higher the snow totals were. Allentown saw about 10 inches of snow, while more than a foot fell in the Poconos.

Road conditions in Philadelphia were starting to improve by Tuesday afternoon.

The snow falling during the morning commute made for some trouble in the usual problem areas, like the hills of Manayunk.

But by lunchtime, the streets were beginning to clear up. Roads were mainly wet in South Philadelphia, with few traces of snow to be seen.