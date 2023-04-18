The Police Athletic League began work on a new gym floor Tuesday, thanks to a donation from an Eagles legend.

Eagles legend donates $40,000 to Police Athletic League for new gym floor

The Action Cam was at the PAL Center in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia for the ceremony. 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was there as well.

Former Eagles Quarterback Ron Jaworski donated $40,000 through his Jaws Youth Foundation to fund the project.

Some of the kids who are enrolled in PAL programs were invited to help paint the walls to mark the occasion.