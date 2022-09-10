Parkland School District in Lehigh County to reopen Monday after threats

Officials say there will be an added police presence when school opens on Monday.

Parkland School District will reopen Monday after threats forced it to close for several days.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A school district in Lehigh County that closed for several days this week following online threats will reopen to students and staff on Monday.

Officials say a threat was made online against Orefield Middle School.

An earlier email from the superintendent explained that because the school bus parking garage is near the middle school, the district wasn't able to provide transportation.

Since the timeframe of the threat has passed, Parkland School District officials say classes will resume on Monday, with an added police presence.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, South Whitehall Township Police, and Upper Macungie Township Police are all still investigating the case.