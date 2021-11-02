FYI Philly

Temple favorite Pasha's Philly halal food truck gets a permanent home in East Kensington

By Chandler Lutz
Temple favorite Pasha's food truck gets a home in East Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pasha's Philly food truck has lived on Temple's campus since 1985. But a few months ago, the family opened a brick-and-mortar takeout shop in East Kensington.

While the location has changed, Pasha's continues to serve up halal specialties like chicken over rice, falafel, lamb, and fish platters.

The shop also has an assortment of gyros, wraps, cheesesteaks, salads, and breakfast favorites.

Serhat Yuksel and Adem Aydin, whose fathers both work in Pasha's kitchen, describe their food as American halal street food.

In order words, it's the perfect comfort food.

At Pasha's, everything is homemade and freshly prepared. Aydin says their long-time experience in the business gives them better knowledge when it comes to properly preparing halal food.


Pasha's Halal Food| Instagram
1652 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia 19122
215-426-2398
