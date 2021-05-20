HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED: Pat is joined by soccer player Aramis Kouzine and Nicholas DiNubile

EMBED <>More Videos

HEALED: Pat and soccer player Aramis Kouzine

Pat's guests are professional footballer Aramis Kouzine and Dr. Nicholas DiNubile.

Kuzine, a former Penn soccer player shares his fight against bone cancer in the American Cancer Society's HEALED event.

He tells Pat that aggressive physical therapy is giving him the hope of playing professionally again.

DiNubile is an orthopedic surgeon and explains why exercise is a must for cancer recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealed with pat crocecanceramerican cancer society
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALED WITH PAT CROCE
HEALED - From Surviving to Thriving
Pat Croce's Mindfulness Moments
HEALED: Health and Energy through Active Living Every Day
HEALED: Don't miss the next step
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Jefferson Hospital adjusts safety protocols after deadly shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News