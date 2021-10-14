HEALED - Active Living Every Day

Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering is turning to Active Living this week.
HEALED - Health and Energy through Active Living Every Day.
Host Pat Croce is first joined by Cindy Stutman, Sr. Vice President of Business Operations for the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center, and Executive Director of the Flyers Charities. Cindy announced a new multiyear partnership between the Flyers Charities and ACS HEALED . Cindy shared: "the partnership is a natural fit because we are both working to impact people's lives for healthy living." She invited everyone to join the Gritty 5K, a popular fun run for any level of athlete.
The survivor/warrior segment of the Gathering today features Brande Plotnick, a breast cancer survivor and CrossFit enthusiast who used a healthy lifestyle to not only "train" for her surgery but also to speed her recovery. After being diagnosed, Brande was determined to go into her surgery the healthiest she could be. She found encouragement at support before and after her surgery with her CrossFit family and shares how the exercises kept her focused, strong, and healthy.
Our final guest today is Dr. Timothy Dambro, a radiologist at Delaware Imaging Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. Dr. Dambro touched on the importance of screening, various treatment options, and again, the importance of overall health.
