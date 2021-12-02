HEALED - Passion and Enthusiasm

Pat Croce's weekly American Cancer Society Healed Gathering.
Pat first welcomed Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society and its advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. As a well-respected cancer leader, researcher, and advocate, Dr. Knudsen guides the organization on its mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. She has a strong commitment to ensuring that all people can benefit from the impact of the work of the American Cancer Society. Dr. Knudsen is both the first woman and the first oncology researcher to lead the ACS, and is a proud Philadelphian, a Temple grad, and a devout Philly sports fan.
Dr. Knudsen spoke about her journey to becoming CEO of the American Cancer Society, and how she found a career in science. She spoke of the mentors that inspired her to question the paradigm in science that she still embraces today in her role as a researcher, a mom and wife, and now as leader of ACS. "You can do anything if you set your mind to it and have the right mentor supporting you."
We also heard from returning guest Brande Plotnick, a breast cancer survivor who used her healthy lifestyle to "train" for her surgery. Her positive attitude and dedication to being active and eating a healthy diet enabled her to have a speedy recovery from her cancer treatment. She strongly believes her health and wellness routine of eating right and exercise before her diagnosis and in preparation of treatment was key to her successful recovery. Her body didn't fail her... her body helped her get through what she needed to get through - her cancer.
The two guests come together at the end for Q&A with Pat, and the discussion turns to complementary therapies - are they helpful? Dr. Knudsen shares that yes certain therapies may have a positive impact on someone's quality of life and survivorship journey - but make sure you have full disclosure conversations with your treating physician to ensure there are no conflicts with medications or medical treatment.
