HEALED - Put Yourself First

Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering is helping you Put Yourself First.The first guest is Dr. Kahyun Yoon-Flannery, Co-Director and Breast Surgeon at Janet Knowles Breast Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, and Assistant Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.A talented surgeon and busy mom of four kids, Dr. Yoon-Flannery touches on the innovative surgical techniques she employs and how she supports her patient's physical health, along with the mental and emotional - treating the whole person, not just the cancer. However most of their chat focuses on how she embraces herself. From art to baking to furniture rehab to family, Dr. Yoon-Flannery highlights the importance of taking care of yourself first.We next meet Tarralyn Jones, a two-time breast cancer survivor who also overcame the removal of two tumors from her brain. She is an author, advocate and thriving survivor.Mom to a current NFL player and wife to a former player, Tarralyn talks about the Professional Football Players Mothers Association partnership with the American Cancer Society to urge screening for everyone.She also shares her mantra - "I am living my authentic truth. Loving me for whom I am, what I am. Live. Laugh. Love." Tarralyn calls herself "the Self-Care Diva".She truly embraces putting herself first - her physical, mental, and emotional health, and shares tips on how to not get caught up in a busy life and forget to take care of yourself.Do you need a shorter moment to yourself? Check out Pat's Mindfulness Moments.