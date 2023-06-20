  • Watch Now

One of NJ's most wanted fugitives sentenced to 20 years behind bars for 1994 killing

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 9:37PM
MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One of the most wanted fugitives in New Jersey has learned his fate.

Francisco Martinez was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for killing his ex-girlfriend 29 years ago in Buena Borough.

Officials say the 53-year-old fled to Mexico after he killed Patricia Boney on February 25, 1994.

Martinez stabbed her over 17 times at her home in front of their one-and-a-half-year-old child, according to investigators.

Francisco Martinez

Boney's nine and eleven-year-old children found her lying in bed with their baby brother covered in blood and called 911.

Responding officers were able to speak to Boney who identified Martinez as her killer before she died.

After the killing, authorities say Martinez fled to Mexico and successfully hid under an assumed identity for over 25 years.

He was extradited back to New Jersey last year.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says after an unsuccessful attempt to withdraw his guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced for Boney's murder .

